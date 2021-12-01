Dec. 8: Find out what’s happening on the waterfront

Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford and Toronto-Danforth councillor Paula Fletcher are co-hosting an online town hall meeting on the waterfront’s big construction projects on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Topics will include what’s happening on the waterfront, taking down the Gardiner, naturalizing the Don River and building the new Villiers Island, Fletcher says.

The meeting will take place on Zoom and registration is required.

Watch this space for more information on the event as it’s received.

