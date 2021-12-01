Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

waterfront header
Edition: 
Meetings THINGS TO DO 

Dec. 8: Find out what’s happening on the waterfront

East-end councillors hosting Zoom meeting on the big projects

0 Comment , , ,

Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford and Toronto-Danforth councillor Paula Fletcher are co-hosting an online town hall meeting on the waterfront’s  big construction projects on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Topics will include what’s happening on the waterfront, taking down the Gardiner, naturalizing the Don River and building the new Villiers Island, Fletcher says.

The meeting will take place on Zoom and registration is required.

Watch this space for more information on the event as it’s received.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Dec 1 2021 10:57 am
Filed in: Meetings  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Real Jerk open for now

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Real Jerk open for now

Province says no to OneCity

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Province says no to OneCity

Leaside Town Hall hosted by Councillor Burnside

Streeter staff Comments Off on Leaside Town Hall hosted by Councillor Burnside

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *