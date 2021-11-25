Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Dungeons and Dragons header
Edition: 
For Kids Presentations & Workshops THINGS TO DO 

Dec. 9: Learn to play Dungeons and Dragons at S. Walter Stewart

In-person session is free at East York library

0 Comment , ,

Youth age 13–17 are invited to learn the basics of Dungeons and Dragons at the S. Walter Stewart Library, 170 Memorial Park Ave.

You’ll also get a chance to participate in a short game with pre-generated characters.

The session is offered in-person at the library Dec. 9 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Admission is free and equipment and supplies are provided.

Registration is required, either in person or by calling 416-396-3975.

Program sizes are too small to accommodate physical distancing, but masks are required in the library and during the program.

For more information, see the library site.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Nov 25 2021 11:04 am
Filed in: For Kids  Presentations & Workshops  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Nov. 22: Seniors improve balance and coordination

Streeter staff Comments Off on Nov. 22: Seniors improve balance and coordination

April 3: Renovation dos and don’ts at S. Walter Steweart

Streeter staff Comments Off on April 3: Renovation dos and don’ts at S. Walter Steweart

July 17: Discussing the importance of Canada’s National Parks

Streeter staff Comments Off on July 17: Discussing the importance of Canada’s National Parks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *