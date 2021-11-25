Dec. 9: Learn to play Dungeons and Dragons at S. Walter Stewart
In-person session is free at East York library
Youth age 13–17 are invited to learn the basics of Dungeons and Dragons at the S. Walter Stewart Library, 170 Memorial Park Ave.
You’ll also get a chance to participate in a short game with pre-generated characters.
The session is offered in-person at the library Dec. 9 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Admission is free and equipment and supplies are provided.
Registration is required, either in person or by calling 416-396-3975.
Program sizes are too small to accommodate physical distancing, but masks are required in the library and during the program.
For more information, see the library site.
