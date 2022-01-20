Jan. 24: Join town hall on new east-end police station

Toronto Police are holding a town hall to discuss the design of their new 55 Division Station, planned for 1627 Danforth Ave.

The virtual meeting is to be held Jan 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

This is to be an introductory meeting with the community before the team starts the concept design.

The new station is to replace the existing 55 Division Station at 101 Coxwell Ave. and sub-station at 41 Cranfield Rd.

The station is part of the larger Danforth Garage Master Plan redevelopment planned for the former TTC Danforth Garage site, bounded by Danforth Avenue, Coxwell Avenue, Hillingdon Avenue and the rear property line of the Woodrow Avenue homes adjacent.

Construction is expected to take about three years after design, with occupancy expected near the end of 2026.

You can join the meeting via Webex from this link, or by phoning 416-216-5643. Access code is 132 912 1333.

For updates or more information, see the Toronto Police Service website.

