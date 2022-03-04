March 11: Support Ukraine by attending concert

Toronto-based bands and artists are organizing a fundraising concert in support of Ukraine on March 11 at the Opera House, 735 Queen St. E.

It starts at 7 p.m. with all profits going to Help Us Help, supporting humanitarian aid in Ukraine and providing urgently requested medical supplies to volunteer medical units.

The lineup features Ukrainian and Eastern European groups such as Polky, BLISK, Nastasia Y, and Korinya and those with strong ties to Ukraine (Moskitto Bar, Dumai Dunai, Lemon Bucket Orchestra Brass), as well as other Toronto-based artists (Measha Brueggergosman, Catchfiyah, Ventanas, Basset, Rudy Ray).

Attendees can also donate more via cash or card or by buying one of the items donated by local visual artists and designers, including Natalie Very B., Gary Taxali, and Oksana Hawrylak.

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased via Eventbrite.

