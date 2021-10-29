Nov. 1: Don’t throw your jack-o-lanterns out

Instead of throwing your jack-o-lanterns out after the Halloween festivities of Oct. 31, why not show them off to your neighbours and wider community in a local pumpkins parade?

Yes, the pumpkins parades are back again after an hiatus due to the pandemic.

Display your carved masterpieces in your windows or on your porch during the trick-or-treat hours and then the next day, on Nov. 1, bring them and candles to a participating park.

They’ll be added to the parade, lining a path around the park.

Then in the evening hours, community residents — anyone really — can visit the park and follow the pathway, admiring their neighbours’ handiwork as they go around.

Your jack-o-lantern doesn’t have to be an amazing work of art. Both traditional designs and innovative creations are welcome.

Organizers will be on hand to keep too many people on the tour at once, as the city’s COVID precautions will be in effect and only 100 visitors can be in the park at once. You’ll have to maintain physical distancing as you walk around as well.

After the event the pumpkins will be gathered in a bin provided by the city for collection the next day.

Here are the closest locations and visiting hours for pumpkin parades in and around Streeter areas:

Beaches-Leslieville

Leslie Grove Park, Queen Street East and Jones Avenue, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Moncur Playground, 38 Robbins Ave., 6–8:30p.m.

Central Toronto

Riverdale Park West, 375 Sumach St., 5–9 p.m.

Trinity Bellwoods Park, 790 Queen St. W., 5–10:30 p.m.

Davenport

Carlton Park, 20 Edith Ave., 6–10 p.m.

Dovercourt Park, 155 Bartlett Ave., 4–9 p.m.

Earlscourt Park, 1200 Lansdown Ave., 6–8 p.m.

MacGregor Playground, 346 Lansdown Ave., 6–8:30 p.m.

Don Valley/York Mills

Dallington Park., 32 Glentworth Rd., 5–8 p.m.

Parkway Forest Park, 80 Parkway Forest Dr., 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Terraview Park, 1625 Pharmacy Ave., 5–9 p.m.

Forest Hill

Wychwood Barns Park, 76 Wychwood Ave., 6–10 p.m.

Lawrence West

Elm Park, 54 Elm St., 6–8 p.m.

Riverdale-East York

Degrassi Street Park, Degrassi Street, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Dentonia Park, 80 Thyra Ave., 6–8:30 p.m.

East Lynn Park, 1949 Danforth Ave., 6:30.–9 p.m.

Felstead Park, Felstead Avenue, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Phin Park, Condo Avenue, 7–8:30 p.m.

Stephenson Park, 61 Stephenson Ave., 6–9 p.m.

Withrow Park, Logan Avenue, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Leaside/North Toronto

June Rowlands Park, 220 Davisville Ave., 6–9 p.m.

