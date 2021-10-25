Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Pumpkins in parade 2017
Streeter File Photo ON PARADE: Jack-0-lanterns line an East York park in a 2017 photo. The event is back on Nov. 1, 2021.
Edition: 
*FEATURED Community Events THINGS TO DO 

Nov. 1: Join the east-end pumpkin parades

Community jack-o-lantern displays return to our parks

0 Comment , ,

The popular pumpkin parades are back this year — at least in the east end.

Instead of throwing your jack-o-lanterns out after Halloween on Oct. 31, you just bring it to your community’s park where it’s displayed in its spooky glory the next day with many others — lining a path around the park for you and your neighbours to follow and enjoy the ghostly sights.

Both traditional designs and bizarre new creations are welcome.

In the east end, bring your used pumpkin and your own candle to any of these locations during the day on Nov. 1, and then visit to enjoy the pumpkin parades at these times:

  • Degrassi Street Park, Degrassi Street, 6:30 p.m–8:30 p.m.
  • Dentonia Park, 80 Thyra Ave., 6 p.m.–8:30 p.m.
  • East Lynn Park, 1949 Danforth Ave., 6:30 p.m.–9 p.m.
  • Felstead Park, Felstead Avenue, 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.
  • Leslie Grove Park, Queen Street East and Jones Avenue, 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.
  • Moncur Playground, 38 Robbins Ave., 6p.m.–8:30p.m.
  • Phin Park, Condo Avenue, 7 p.m.–8:30 p.m.
  • Stephenson Park, 61 Stephenson Ave., 6 p.m.–9 p.m.
  • Withrow Park, Logan Avenue, 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.
Pumpkins on parade
Streeter File PhotoJack-o-lanterns lead the way through a local park at a pre-pandemic pumpkin parade.

Don’t worry about taking your creation home afterwards. Pumpkins will be collected and placed in a bin provided by the city for collection the next day.

Public health regulations restrict the park areas to 100 people at a time during the pumpkin parades. Volunteer organizers will be monitoring the number of people.

 

 

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Oct 25 2021 7:34 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  Community Events  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

outbreak at Sunnybrook

North Toronto Daily Updates: September–October 2020

Streeter staff Comments Off on North Toronto Daily Updates: September–October 2020

Photo: Inspecting the crop

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Photo: Inspecting the crop
Back to school header

Forest Hill Daily Updates: September–October 2020

Streeter staff Comments Off on Forest Hill Daily Updates: September–October 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *