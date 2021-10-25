Nov. 1: Join the east-end pumpkin parades

The popular pumpkin parades are back this year — at least in the east end.

Instead of throwing your jack-o-lanterns out after Halloween on Oct. 31, you just bring it to your community’s park where it’s displayed in its spooky glory the next day with many others — lining a path around the park for you and your neighbours to follow and enjoy the ghostly sights.

Both traditional designs and bizarre new creations are welcome.

In the east end, bring your used pumpkin and your own candle to any of these locations during the day on Nov. 1, and then visit to enjoy the pumpkin parades at these times:

Degrassi Street Park, Degrassi Street, 6:30 p.m–8:30 p.m.

Dentonia Park, 80 Thyra Ave., 6 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

East Lynn Park, 1949 Danforth Ave., 6:30 p.m.–9 p.m.

Felstead Park, Felstead Avenue, 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Leslie Grove Park, Queen Street East and Jones Avenue, 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Moncur Playground, 38 Robbins Ave., 6p.m.–8:30p.m.

Phin Park, Condo Avenue, 7 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Stephenson Park, 61 Stephenson Ave., 6 p.m.–9 p.m.

Withrow Park, Logan Avenue, 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Don’t worry about taking your creation home afterwards. Pumpkins will be collected and placed in a bin provided by the city for collection the next day.

Public health regulations restrict the park areas to 100 people at a time during the pumpkin parades. Volunteer organizers will be monitoring the number of people.

About this article: