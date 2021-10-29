Nov. 12–27: See artworks on Dis/Play

More than 50 artists with disabilities will be presented through the Dis/Play project at three locations in Toronto from Nov. 12 to 27.

The Dis/Play project was created by lead artist and curator Ophira Calof, in partnership with the Reelabilities Film Festival of Toronto/Miles Nadal JCC as part of the city’s ArtWorxTO public art initiative.

The outdoor video installation projects the artists and their stories on unique spaces at Walmer Road Baptist Church (in partnership with TAS), Artscape Wychwood Barns, and Miles Nadal JCC in Toronto. Dis/Play uses video projection and oral storytelling from these artists with their response to the prompt, “How do you want to be seen?”

Audiences will encounter the stories of artists Jasmine Noseworthy Persaud, Winter Plum, and Michel Dumont, accompanied by images and video clips that visually represent their words. Between each story, visual art by a dynamic cross section of disabled creatives will emerge and float into focus. These pieces will be underscored by descriptive words chosen by the artists to reflect the intention of their work, sung by Ophira Calof.

Schedule and locations:

Nov. 12–15, Walmer Road Baptist Church exterior, 188 Lowther Ave., showings each night at 7:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Nov. 16–18, Artscape Wychwood Barns, 76 Wychwood Ave., showings each night at 7:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Nov. 24–27, Miles Nadal JCC, 750 Spadina Ave., showings each night at 7:15 p.m., 8 p.m and 8:45 p.m.

For more information, see the ArtWorxTO website.

