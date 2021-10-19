Nov. 2–8: View photography collective’s exhibition

The F8 Photography Collective celebrates its 12th year with its 21st exhibition of images, ranging from broadly representational to wholly abstract, entitled “Abstracts and Abstractions.”

The exhibition is free and runs from Nov. 2 to 8, hosted by the Women’s Art Association at Canada Dignam Gallery, 23 Prince Arthur Ave.

You can join the artists’ receptions on Friday, Nov. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. At other times you can view the exhibit by appointment. Call 416-922-2060.

For more information, phone (647) 838-1190, email ziggydoodle9815@gmail.com or visit the collective’s website.

