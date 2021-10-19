Streeter

Nov. 2–8: View photography collective’s exhibition

Free admission to exhibit at Annex art gallery

The F8 Photography Collective celebrates its 12th year with its 21st exhibition of images, ranging from broadly representational to wholly  abstract, entitled “Abstracts and Abstractions.”

The exhibition is free and runs from Nov. 2 to 8, hosted by the Women’s Art Association at Canada Dignam Gallery, 23 Prince Arthur Ave.

You can join the artists’ receptions on Friday, Nov. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. At other times you can view the exhibit by appointment. Call 416-922-2060.

For more information, phone (647) 838-1190, email ziggydoodle9815@gmail.com or visit the collective’s website.

 

Posted: Oct 19 2021 9:27 am
Arts & Music Events
