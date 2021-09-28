Oct. 12: Walk the world at St. James Town
'World within a block' explored by Heritage Toronto walking tour
It’s a “world within a block.”
Once a neighbourhood full of grand Victorian houses on every corner, St. James Town is the largest highrise community in Canada — home to diverse cultures and communities.
You can join explore the area with Heritage Toronto on an in-person walking tour, starting at the Rekai Family Parkette, 625 Bloor St. East.
The next 90-minute tour takes place on Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.
A $20 fee is required for in-person tours this year and must be paid in advance when registering.
Register for Oct. 12 at Heritage Toronto online.
About this article: