Oct. 18–24: Learn to reduce waste at week-long workshops

Toronto and its Community Reduce & Reuse Program partners are hosting online events and workshops to help residents reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

Events are open to all Toronto residents during the 20th anniversary of Waste Reduction Week in Canada.

This year’s theme, “Then – Now – Future,” focuses on the principles of a circular economy, resource efficiency and waste reduction. Each day of the week promotes a different theme that celebrates environmental efforts and achievements to date and explores new ideas and solutions to reduce waste.

You can register in advance for the following virtual events:

Oct. 18, 10–11 a.m., Renewable Natural Gas Projects at the City of Toronto: Join the city for a presentation on its approach to collecting renewable natural gas (RNG) from landfills and its benefits. Learn how the City will produce RNG from Green Bin organic waste, and blend it with natural gas to create a low-carbon fuel blend to power City vehicles and heat City-owned facilities. Supporting the City’s Long Term Waste Management Strategy and the goals of the Transform TO Climate Action Strategy, this initiative will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help Toronto move towards a circular economy. Register here.

Oct. 18, 12–1 p.m. Working Towards a Circular Economy: A circular economy aims to reduce waste and maximize resources by moving away from the linear take-make-and-dispose approach to a system that focuses on product longevity, renewability, reuse and repair. Join the City of Toronto for this webinar on the City’s approach to the circular economy and circular economy principles as part of the City’s Long Term Waste Management Strategy. Register here.

Oct. 19, 2–4 p.m., Sewing Repair Workshop for Textile Waste Reduction: Join the Sewing Repair Hubs for a virtual sewing tutorial to learn different ways to repurpose scrap fabrics into a reusable tote bag. This event is presented by Delta Family Resources Centre, Scadding Court Community Centre, The Neighborhood Organization and Progress Place. The Sewing Hubs will also share success stories and waste reduction tips, including ways to reduce single-use and takeaway items that would otherwise end up in landfill. Register here.

Oct. 21, 1–2 p.m., A History of the City of Toronto’s Blue Box Program. As part of this year’s Waste Reduction Week theme, “Then – Now – Future,” the City of Toronto is hosting this online event outlining the history of the Blue Box program and how it has evolved over the years. Register here.

Oct. 22, 1–2:30 p.m., Community Compost and Urban Harvest Workshop. Join the city’s Community Reduce & Reuse Program partners for a virtual workshop on how to preserve end-of-season and fall harvest foods, and reduce food waste. This event will be presented by Rexdale Community Health Centre, Black Creek Farm, and FoodShare. In addition to the workshop, these organizations will share success stories and waste reduction tips.

Oct. 23, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Repair and Repurpose Workshop. Event details to come.

Oct. 24, 1–2 p.m. Bicycle Repair and Maintenance Workshop: Join the Toronto’s Bike Hubs for this virtual tutorial to learn DIY bicycle repair, how to perform bicycle safety checks, flat tire repair and brake repair. This event is presented by Access Alliance, Culturelink, The Neighbourhood Organization, Flemingdon Health Centre and Evergreen. This virtual event will also include an overview of each of these Bike Hub organizations, their success stories, and waste reduction tips. Register here.

Oct. 24, 1–2 p.m., Online Panel Discussion with CRRP, Live Green Toronto, and 3Rs Ambassador Program Volunteers: Join volunteer members of the city’s Community Reduce & Reuse Programs, Live Green Toronto and 3Rs Ambassador Program for a virtual panel discussion on how they contribute to swap and repair in an effort to reduce waste in their communities and across the city. Volunteers will share their success stories, challenges, tips and tricks. Register here.

