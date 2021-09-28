October: Experience outdoor art projections from Awakenings program

The city’s Awakenings program of art by Black, Indigenous and artists of colour is projecting art on Toronto History Museum sites throughout October.

Already being shown is “Luminary: Mary Ann Shadd.” This reimagined portrait of the first Black woman in North America to publish a newspaper, by Toronto multi-disciplinary artist Adeyemi Adegbesan, is being pr0jected on the exterior of Mackenzie House Museum, 82 Bond St., to be seen any time until Oct. 30.

From Oct. 2 to 4 Toronto artist Krista Kim will use light and sound to create “Continuum,” a meditative experience at the Fort York National Historic site, 250 Fort York Blvd. Hours are Saturday and Sunday noon to 10 p.m. and Monday 5 a.m. to noon. It is free to the public but time-ticketed one-hour visits must be booked in advance online.

“Continuum” features a free-standing video wall, 100 feet long, with original music composed by Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder and immersive healing sound frequencies.

From Oct. 9 to 18, the We Were Always Here project continues with parts of its films being presented for free at Toronto History Museums’ historic sites.

In 2020, world-renowned director Julien Christian Lutz (Director X), mentored 10 Black, Indigenous and people of colour filmmakers, to present short films that aimed to disrupt, discover and display colonial narratives from the past.

From 6 to 10 p.m. every day the projections will be shown on the following dates and locations:

Oct. 9 – “Mission Sankofa Awakening” at Montgomery’s Inn, 4709 Dundas St.

Oct. 10 – “Mimie and the Garden” at Colborne Lodge, 11 Colborne Lodge Dr.

Oct. 11 – “Acknowledgement” at Fort York National Historic Site, 250 Fort York Blvd.

Oct. 12 – “circa” at Spadina Museum, 285 Spadina Rd.

Oct. 13 – “Reverence” at St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E.

Oct. 14 – “Lanes” at Mackenzie House, 82 Bond St.

Oct. 15 – “The MIS(re)EDUCATION of The Invisible yet Furious Five” at Zion Schoolhouse, 1091 Finch Ave. E.

Oct. 16 – “Fuyuzakura” at Gibson House Museum, 5172 Yonge St.

Oct. 17 – “A Portrait in Red” at Todmorden Mills, 67 Pottery Rd.

Oct. 18 – “EMPIRE” at Scarborough Museum, 1007 Brimley Rd.

Visuals for We Were Always Here were created by AVA Animations and Visual Arts Inc., a woman-led animation studio with award-winning expertise in projection mapping and interactive content for immersive spaces.

