Saturdays: Shop at Withrow Park market right into fall

Farmers' market running every Saturday until Oct. 16

The Withrow Park Farmers’ Market continues to run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 16 – rain or shine.

The market is in the northeast corner of Withrow Park at Carlaw and McConnell avenues.

Included for sale are vegetables, fruit, cheese, meat, cheese, baked goods, organic bread, eggs, gardening supplies, wine and beer and many other goods.

You can also order through the market’s Local Line storefront.

More information at the market’s website.

 

Posted: Sep 11 2021 2:13 pm
Filed in: Business & Shopping  THINGS TO DO
Edition: Toronto
