Shop at Stop’s Farmers’ Market: Saturdays

Reopened market continues at Artscape Wychwood Barns

The Stop’s Farmers’ Market received the go-ahead to reopen at the Artscape Wychwood Barns, 601 Christie St., on May 22.

Farmers and vendors are available with their locally made, ecologically conscious, and ethical goods from 8 a.m.  to 1 p.m. every Saturday.

The Stop has been operating the Wychwood Barns Farmer’s Market since 2009 as an initiative to create space and support for farmers, vendors and artists.

For more information, query by email or see their website.

Posted: Jun 14 2021 2:45 pm
