Shop for fresh food at East York market: Tuesdays

The East York Farmers’ Market is back at the East York Civic Centre at 850 Coxwell Ave. just north of Mortimer Avenue.

It is running every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 29

The market this year is following health safety protocols similar to those of last year — with hand sanitizing stations, one-way flow of traffic, and capacity limited to 25 per cent of capacity to allow physical distancing is possible.

Some vendors are offering debit and credit transactions, but cash may be needed for some.

Needless to say, masks are required for everyone who can wear one.

