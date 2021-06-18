Streeter

Shop for fresh food at East York market: Tuesdays

Farmers' market continues at East York Civic Centre with health safety protocols

The East York Farmers’ Market is back at the East York Civic Centre at 850 Coxwell Ave. just north of Mortimer Avenue.

It is running every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 29

The market this year is following health safety protocols similar to those of last year — with hand sanitizing stations, one-way flow of traffic, and capacity limited to  25 per cent of  capacity to allow physical distancing is possible.

Some vendors are offering debit and credit transactions, but cash may be needed for some.

Needless to say, masks are required for everyone who can wear one.

Posted: Jun 18 2021 12:24 pm
