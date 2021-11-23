Starting Dec. 3: Witness the dawn of life at the ROM

The Royal Ontario Museum is unveiling the Willner Madge Gallery, Dawn of Life, the Museum’s new gallery that explores early life on Earth and 4 billion years of evolution — life before the rise of dinosaurs.

ROM members will have the first opportunity to experience the new gallery at a preview on Dec. 3 and 4.

Public programs begin Dec. 5 with ROM Family Day when visitors can meet the people who put this gallery together, including palaeontologists, paleo-artists and model makers, and learn about the amazing fossils, fossil preparation, making of casts and much more.

On Dec. 7 from 7 to 10 p.m., the ROM Speaks series features “Reimagining the First Animals” with a screening of the documentary First Animals, a conversation with the film’s stars, and exclusive after-hours access to the new gallery. Dr. Jean-Bernard Caron, filmmaker Andrew Gregg, and others featured in the film discuss the incredible story of the Burgess Shale.

With 10,000 square feet of gallery space, Dawn of Life features almost 1,000 fossil specimens from four billion to 200 million years ago – including specimens discovered by ROM that have fundamentally altered our scientific understanding of life during the Cambrian Explosion.

The galley is designed to engage visitors of all ages through leading-edge presentation techniques and technology. Many of the fossils are brought to life through original artwork and animation, transforming ancient rock into brilliant living history for families and kids to experience and learn with one another.

ROM visitors are encouraged to purchase timed tickets in advance. All visitors ages 12 and older must show proof of full vaccination when entering the Museum.

The ROM is located at 100 Queen’s Park at Bloor Street West.

Museum hours are Wednesdays to Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

