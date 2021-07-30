Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Join the fresh food movement at AppleTree

Weekly markets are running in Davisville and midtown

AppleTree Markets, dedicated to promoting the fresh food movement in a fast-paced city, are continuing to run two of its community marketplaces.

The Davisville Village Market is operating in June Rowlands Park, 220 Davisville Ave., every Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m.

The Midtown Market is open at Yorkminster Park Church, at Yonge and Heath streets, on Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. until Oct. 7.

See more about Apple Tree markets on its website.

Jul 30 2021
