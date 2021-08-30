Streeter

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Shop for fresh food at AppleTree Markets

Weekly markets continue in Davisville and midtown

AppleTree Markets, dedicated to promoting the fresh food movement in a fast-paced city, are continuing to run two of its community marketplaces into the fall.

The Davisville Village Market is operating in June Rowlands Park, 220 Davisville Ave., every Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m.

The Midtown Market is open at Yorkminster Park Church, at Yonge and Heath streets, on Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. until Oct. 7.

See more about Apple Tree markets on its website.

Posted: Aug 30 2021 11:42 am
