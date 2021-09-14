Streeter

Tuesdays: Shop for fresh food at East York market right through October

Farmers' market continues at East York Civic Centre until Oct. 29

The East York Farmers’ Market is carrying on at the East York Civic Centre at 850 Coxwell Ave. just north of Mortimer Avenue until Oct. 29.

It’s on every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market this year is following health safety protocols similar to those of last year — with hand sanitizing stations, one-way flow of traffic, and capacity limited to  25 per cent of  capacity to allow physical distancing is possible.

Some vendors are offering debit and credit transactions, but cash may be needed for some.

Needless to say, masks are required for everyone who can wear one.

Sep 14 2021
