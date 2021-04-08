York Mills Daily Updates

All Toronto schools shut down

Only yesterday Toronto Public Health advised the closing of 20 schools across Toronto for COVID investigations. Today the rest of Toronto’s elementary, middle and secondary schools are shuttered on the orders of Toronto’s chief medical officer, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

Students are to transition to remote learning which is to continue until April 18 — although this end date may also be extended, TPH warns. See the full story.

Weekend subway shutdown on Yonge line

There will be no subway service on the Yonge Street line between St. Clair and Finch stations on April 10 and 11, the Toronto Transit Commission has announced. The shutdown is to accommodate Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction but the TTC will take advantage of the closure to work on the Automatic Train Control signal system project.

Shuttle buses will operate.

All affected stations, except North York Centre Station, will stay open for the purchase of PRESTO fares and connection to other subway and surface routes.

At the York Mills Station, the Old York Mills Road entrance will be closed. And at Lawrence Station, the automatic entrances at Ranleigh Avenue and Bedford Park Avenue will also be closed.

City golf courses to open Thursday

Don Valley Golf Course at 4200 Yonge Street is among the city-run courses to open Thursday, several days ahead of schedule.

The city announced all five of its golf courses are opening for the 2021 season on April 1.

Guidelines have been developed in consultation with Toronto Public Health, including physical distancing between golfers and disinfection of equipment and surfaces, the city said in a press release today.

Tee times will be 10 minutes apart, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at dusk. Tee times are expected to sell out quickly, so residents are encouraged to book early. (Call Don Valley at 416-392-2465.)

Southbound Avenue Road closures

The southbound lane of Avenue Road at Cortleigh Boulevard, in the Lytton Park area, is to be shut down as of today for more than a month, the city says. The unspecified construction work causing the closure is estimated to continue until April 30.

Lanes closed on Lawrence East

Eastbound lanes of Lawrence Avenue are closed at 755 Lawrence Ave. East, just west of Leslie Street, until May 31, the city says. The closure is due to loading and offloading of machinery and material for construction. Two-way traffic is maintained, using westbound lanes, during the closure.

New locations coming for photo radar

You have until May to improve your driving on Blythwood Road, near Blyth Hill Road, and on Leslie Street, south of Lawrence Avenue East. That’s when the city’s automatic speed enforcement (ASE) devices will be moved to these locations to catch speeding drivers in Don Valley West ward. This will be the third locations for the ASEs. They are currently snapping pictures and issuing tickets from their sites on Thorncliffe Park Drive and Erskine Avenue.

How safe do you feel? Tell the city

The deadline is approaching to fill out the SafeTO survey. The city wants to know the level of safety and wellbeing you feel in your community, and your priorities for the SafeTO plan to guide social systems — like community services, healthcare, policing — in serving Torontonians.

The online survey, which should take less than 10 minutes, is to be completed before March 12.

